Mississippi Comedian Creates New Dance Amid Outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi comedinne Rita Brent is back in Jackson from New York because of the coronavirus. Rita has had a number of gigs canceled because of the pandemic leaving her without work. She decided to use this time to create something that will ease peoples worried about covid-19.

She wants people to still watch their behaviors but also be optimistic and to take a mental break. She says that something like this can worry people into sickness and distress and she hopes this song and dance can help with that.

Bringing comedic relief to situations, she says is her job. She has another song called “Can You rock Me Like a Pothole” referring to the potholes around Mississippi. She also wants to draw attention to the precautions issued by the CDC with this song.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlTVrY1Hgow .

Rita says that if you participate in the quarantine shuffle be sure to tag her in your video on social media and she will give you a shout out.

Instagram: ritabrentcomedy

Twitter: @ritabrentcomedy

Facebook: Rita Brent