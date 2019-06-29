Mississippi Comic Con kicks off Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- It won’t be long now before doors open to the 2019 Mississippi Comic Con.

Folks from all around stood in line for at least an hour Friday to get their wristbands to beat the crowds anticipated for Saturday. Thousands are expected, ready to meet their favorite superheroes and celebrities.

Back inside, vendors were setting up. Randy Tusha with Collector’s Paradise in Arkansas sells comic books.



“Ms. Marvel is a character who is pretty popular Captain Marvel is in the movies, but Ms. Marvel is slightly different character Squirrel Girl is popular that’s a strange name but it sells well as well,” said Randy Tusha, the owner of Collector’s Paradise.



There are so many stops to make at Mississippi Comic Con. You can be a zombie 🧟‍♀️ or create magic at Briumbra Photography. You can choose your own world.

Entertainment panels will help you style your cosplay wig or costume — or you may even need help to recover from Avengers: Endgame.



“There’s going to be a panel in the ending of the cinematic universe or the endgame fiasco that everyone is struggling with so that should be fun and entertaining,” said Jay Long with AVC Conventions.

There’s a whole list of celebrities including pro wrestler Ric Flair and actor Kel Mitchell. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at the Mississippi Trade Mart.