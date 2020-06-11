Mississippi community colleges resume traditional classes for fall 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All 15 colleges in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges system plan to resume traditional operations and classes on their campuses this fall, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the MACC President’s Association.

“There is a great deal of anticipation about reopening our respective colleges this fall,” said Southwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Steve Bishop, who will soon begin a term as MACC president.

“Along with much excitement about getting back to campus, all of our colleges are taking the proper precautions to help keep our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe and healthy,” he added. “We look forward to continuing our long tradition of excellence as we provide quality education and training opportunities for our citizens.”

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary S. Graham, current MACC president, said, “Mississippi community colleges are looking forward to students returning to our campuses and dorms in the fall of 2020 for an exceptional college experience. We are following recommended safety protocols to create safe learning, living, and working environments for all.”

The MACC system was forced to move to all online operations in mid-March due to COVID-19. Since that time, each community college in the state has organized committees and established protocols to safely restart traditional activities at their campuses.

Individual colleges will announce updated operational hours and procedures in the coming weeks.