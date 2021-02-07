Mississippi company provides paint, stencils used on field for Super Bowl

LELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leland, Mississippi, is best known as the birthplace for the man who created Kermit the Frog, but it’s also the headquarters for the paint and stencils used on the field for the Super Bowl. The NFL hired World Class Athletic Surfaces 20 years ago.

The business started by painting tennis courts. Now, they’re on the world stage. While painting the field might sound like an easy operation, it’s not. World Class Athletic Surfaces starts their work two weeks before the start of the game. They have to paint the field about three times over that span.

“People think about the game itself, and that is a big deal, but they will actually paint that thing three to four times because they are doing commercials, interviews and things like that. So they want the field painted up, looking good,” said Mike Williams, sales manager for the company.