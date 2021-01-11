Mississippi congressional leaders on efforts to remove President Trump from office

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives have introduced a single charge of impeachment — “incitement of insurrection” — against President Donald Trump over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Some of Mississippi’s congressional leaders released statements about the efforts.

“In accordance with our Constitution, the orderly transfer of power will occur at noon on January 20. The best way for our country to heal and move past the events of last week would be for this process to continue,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Last week was one of the more difficult weeks for our nation in recent history. The pictures that appeared across the nation on television and computer screens will never rest easily in the minds of Americans. Now, it’s vitally important that we turn our attention toward healing our nation following the events that took place at the Capitol, and I encourage all Americans to focus on the common values we share as citizens of this great country and to put aside our perceived differences. In this spirit, I believe the resolution urging Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump and the articles of impeachment that are being discussed in the House of Representatives would be counterproductive and divide our country even further. As we begin preparing for a transfer of power from one administration to another in less than 10 days, I believe it is vitally important to allow our nation to heal, and I believe these actions that are being pushed on the House floor would prevent our nation from beginning the healing process. At this decisive moment in our history, we must focus on uniting our country and avoid stoking the fiery tensions currently consuming our nation.” Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

