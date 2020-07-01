Mississippi congressional members comment on flag coming down after 126 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson tells 12 News it’s better late than never when it comes to the removal of the state flag.

Congressman Bennie Thompson calls the flag a stain that has been removed.

“I don’t fly the state flag in front of my office here in Washington for the very reason the

majority of the people have finally decided it’s a symbol of the past,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

The new flag must bear the words “In God We Trust.”

“By boldly and publicly acknowledging our faith in God, we will continue to show the world the true heart of Mississippi as a state of proud, hardworking, loving, innovative, and God-fearing Americans,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

“I appreciate our state legislators for having the courage and conviction to make this necessary change to our state flag. As I have maintained since 2015, Mississippians deserve a banner that unites us rather than divides us,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.