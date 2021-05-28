Mississippi Congressman opposes government entities to fly BLM Flags over U.S. embassies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On Friday, Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) cosponsored the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021. The legislation ensures that only American flags, host nation flags, U.S. state flags, federal entity flags, armed forces flags, and POW/MIA flags are flown on United States of America embassy grounds.

“The death of George Floyd opened important discussions surrounding police reform in the United States. However, using United States resources to display a non-governmental flag over United States embassies is not permissible. I encourage all Americans to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to continue civil dialogue around this matter. However, these discussions should not be aired out on an international stage. Our country’s resources should be used to highlight our unity, not our political divisions,” said Guest.

The legislation was introduced by Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) after Secretary of State Antony Blinken “strongly encouraged” foreign embassies to use department resources to fly Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.