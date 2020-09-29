Mississippi congressmen discuss Tuesday’s presidential debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the most anticipated presidential debates in U.S. history will air Tuesday night, as Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump (R) will share a stage. 12 News talked to Mississippi congressmen ahead of the debate.

“I think Vice President Biden will probably project himself as a unifier a proud American, somebody who enjoys the richness and the values of this country,” said U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

“The president is going to remind the American public that he is the American to cut taxes, the president to reduce regulations, the president that rebuilt the economy. He’s the president that stood up to China, and he is the law and order candidate,” said U.S. Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.).

Trump and Biden are expected to answer questions about their records, the U.S. Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race relations and election integrity.

