Mississippi conservation officer saves life of attempted murder victim

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced a conservation officer saved the life of an attempted murder victim on Monday, July 20.

According to MDWFP, Conservation Officer Brian Tallent was on routine patrol in Yalobusha County when he received a call about possible trespassing on or near the Holly Springs National Forest. He responded to the area and saw a vehicle matching the description given on a dirt road near Curry Lake.

Tallent found an unconscious woman in the vehicle and performed life-saving measures. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Paul Gray of Coffeeville, was arrested. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a schedule 1 drug. Gray was booked into the Yalobusha County Jail.

“We are extremely proud of the immediate, decisive actions taken by Officer Tallent. Our prayers are with the young lady, that she can fully recover from this heinous act of violence,” said Colonel Steve Adcock.

This case is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: