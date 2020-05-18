Mississippi county offers tax breaks to two solar proposals

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Officials in one Mississippi county are offering nearly $25 million in tax breaks to recruit two large solar farms.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Lowndes County supervisors on Friday voted unanimously to offer the property tax incentives to two companies considering building the installations to supply electricity to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Each could generate up to 200 megawatts in electricity. Golden Triangle Development Link CEO Joe Max Higgins says the two projects could bring $260 million of initial investment.

One unnamed company would invest at least $60 million. A second company would invest between $60 million and $200 million