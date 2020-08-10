Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Mississippi couple building home out of concrete

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – The home of Ruth and Doug Ward will be the first home built to the Insurance Institute of Home and Business Safety (IBHS) GOLD Fortified Standard.

Ruth and Doug Ward are longtime Mississippians. They wanted a safe room built into their new home. Once they started researching the safe room’s they realized they wanted their entire home built to the Fortified Standard using eight inch (8”) concrete with rebar.

The walls are expected to withstand 250 mile per hour winds and are energy efficient.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories