Mississippi couple building home out of concrete

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – The home of Ruth and Doug Ward will be the first home built to the Insurance Institute of Home and Business Safety (IBHS) GOLD Fortified Standard.

Ruth and Doug Ward are longtime Mississippians. They wanted a safe room built into their new home. Once they started researching the safe room’s they realized they wanted their entire home built to the Fortified Standard using eight inch (8”) concrete with rebar.

The walls are expected to withstand 250 mile per hour winds and are energy efficient.

