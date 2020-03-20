Mississippi couple stuck in Peru

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A Mississippi couple is stranded in Peru after the government there declares a national state of emergency.

A trip to Peru is turning out to be longer than expected. ​JP Simpson and his wife Samantha are there for a business trip for their store ​Himalayan Exchange in Gulfport, but now all they want is to just come back home.

Simpson said the trip to Peru was planned at least a year in advance, and then coronavirus hit. ​

“We were obviously watching the news and Peru was level one which means there is no concern with​ border closures,” said Simpson. “There was like 70 cases and zero deaths, and we checked the embassy’s web site. Everything was supposed to be open as normal, and it said there would be no problems. ​

The government declared a national state of emergency and started 15 days of mandatory quarantine on Monday with borders closing at 11:59 p.m. ​

“We tried to do what we could to get out as did most everyone else but whenever there’s thousands of people trying​ to get people on the few planes it was just impossible,” said Simpson. ​

In a news conference Thursday, President Donald Trump acknowledged there are travelers stranded in Peru. ​

“We have a group of people in Peru, and we are working on taking care of that with the military,” said President Trump.​

Simpson wants the U.S. government to move quicker, saying ​Mexico and Israel are already getting their citizens out. ​

Simpson booked a flight for April 2 assuming they can get out. Congressman Steven Palazzo has responded to their call for help saying he would contact the U.S. Embassy. ​



People are using the hashtag #stuckinperu.

