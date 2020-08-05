Mississippi COVID-19 cases alarm says Harvard professor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The rise in coronavirus cases in Mississippi has alarmed a professor at Harvard University.

A professor who researches national coronavirus trends says Mississippi will become the nation’s number one state in new coronavirus cases per capita.

Mississippi has received little attention according to Harvard Global Health Professor Dr. Ashish Jha and that needs to change.

He suspects the spread is from people gathering indoors.

Dr. Jha says the statewide mask mandate the governor announced Tuesday, will only help if it’s enforced.

The Harvard professor tweeted, in the last two weeks testing is down eight percent.

The professor also said cases are up 37 percent.

