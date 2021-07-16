Mississippi Cruisers to host car show in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cruisers will be hosting a show called “Cruise In” at Vicksburg’s Waterview Casino and Hotel on Saturday, August 14.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the car show will be in-person with live entertainment, food and drinks. Drawings will also be available for attendees to enter for the chance to win a hotel stay, Sandy Bar and Lucky Bean meals.

The money raised at each event will be donated to charities, Mississippi SIDs & Infant Safety Alliance and Hope Hollow.