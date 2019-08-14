Winston County, Miss (AP) – A heatwave that sent temperatures soaring across the Southeast is being blamed for a death in Mississippi.
Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory says a 74-year-old woman died of a heat-induced heart attack while mowing her lawn on Monday.
Gregory says the heat index was about 106 degrees at the time, and the woman’s body temperature was about 105 degrees at a hospital where she was treated.
Gregory says the woman’s family hasn’t given permission for him to release her name. But he says she had a medical history that includes multiple health problems and heart surgery.
Mississippi death attributed to heat
Winston County, Miss (AP) – A heatwave that sent temperatures soaring across the Southeast is being blamed for a death in Mississippi.