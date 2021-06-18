Mississippi Democratic lawmakers to sponsor bill to eliminate Confederate Memorial Day as state holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the start of the 2022 legislative session, Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons and Senator David Blount announced they will sponsor legislation to repeal Mississippi’s Confederate Memorial Day, which is the last Monday in April.

They said the bill would replace Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth, which would be observed on June 19 as a state holiday each year.

“With congress and President Biden agreeing, then working together to make it happen, now is the time to clean up even more of Mississippi’s tarnished past by shedding other ties to the confederacy,” said Simmons.