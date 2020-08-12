Mississippi Democratic Party reacts to Biden’s Vice President selection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Party is responding to Senator Kamala Harris being chosen to be the running mate of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Chairman Tyree Irving said this sends a clear message to voters throughout the country, specifically to women and people of color. He said the party is finally meeting some contributions poured into the party by those voters.

Irving is the newly elected chairman of Mississippi’s Democratic Party. The former judge said the party’s focus is now on the future, and the choice of Harris was great.

“This is about a person being qualified and able to step in the shoes of the presidency on day one, if they had to, and Kamala Harris fits that bill,” said Irving.

Harris is the first Black and South Asian American woman to be on a major party ticket. She spent time in Mississippi in 2018, campaigning for Mike Espy for Senate.

Biden visited Jackson earlier this year, before the Mississippi primary, and was endorsed then by Congressman Bennie Thompson.

