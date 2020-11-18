Mississippi denied federal assistance for Tropical Storm Cristobal

Tropical Storm Cristobal causes flooding and damage in Gulfport (Courtesy: Alex Love)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (MEMA) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) received notice on Wednesday that the state has been denied federal public assistance following Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Governor Tate Reeves requested public assistance for the following counties on July 7, 2020: Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

Preliminary damage reports indicate those three counties sustained damage to 23 homes and 30 businesses, 23 roads and 13 public buildings. A total of $5,677,515 worth of damage occurred due to Cristobal.

On October 1, 2020 MEMA appealed the initial denial of federal public assistance. In a statement from FEMA, the impact from the storm was ‘not at the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.’

MEMA is also gathering data in hopes of securing a Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Zeta.

