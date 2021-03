Mississippi Department of Corrections to host statewide job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to recruit new correctional officers and trainees, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) will host a job fair throughout Mississippi from Thursday, March 11 to Saturday, March 13.

Mobile offices will be stationed at the following locations in central and south Mississippi:

Thursday, March 11 South Mississippi Correctional Facility Forest Win Job Center 536 Deerfield Drive

Forest, MS 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13 South Mississippi Correctional Facility Clover Leaf Mall 5912 US 49

Hattiesburg, MS 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13 South Mississippi Correctional Facility Next to Greer’s Food Tiger Beaumont, MS 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13 South Mississippi Correctional Facility Downtown park Stateline, MS 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13 Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Dogwood Shopping Center/Stein Mart parking lot 150 Promenade Boulevard

Flowood, MS 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13 Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Walmart 5520 Highway 80 E

Pearl, MS 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

No previous experience or college degree is required. For more information, visit MDOC’s website.