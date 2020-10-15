Mississippi Department of Public Safety awarded more than $900K

BOLTON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Thursday that the U. S. Department of Justice has awarded $935,065 in funds to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will receive $ 670,367 for DNA Capacity Enhancement and Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program and $264,698 for Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program (FORMULA). 

The funding will be used to increase the capacity of publicly funded forensic DNA and DNA database laboratories to process more DNA samples and improve forensic science and medical examiner/ coroner services.

