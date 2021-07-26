Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety requests relocation of Vicksburg Driver’s License Office

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, representatives from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors to relocate the Vicksburg Driver’s License Office.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Director of Driver Services Kevin Raymond said the current building the office is located in is too small to fully accommodate staff and visitors. Currently, the board pays for everything regarding the building where the driver’s license office is located.

District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield said everyone is aware a new building is necessary. The new office space that’s being considered is at the former Outlets of Vicksburg.