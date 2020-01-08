Mississippi Development Authority accepting applications for 2020 Aspire Mississippi program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department Authority’s Asset Development Division is accepting applications for the 2020 Aspire Mississippi program.

The purpose of the program is to help communities become better places to live, work, and visit through economic, community and workforce development.

The program begins in April and will conclude in late fall with each team’s project presentations and a graduation ceremony.

The deadline to apply for the 2020 program is February 3.

Click here to apply.