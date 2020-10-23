Mississippi Drive-Thru Job Fair in Pearl announced

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security, on behalf of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce, announced that the Mississippi Drive-Thru Job Fair in Pearl is set for 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10.

The event will be in the parking lot of Trustmark Park in Pearl. The job fair will be open to the public without charge and provide participants the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.

“This is a great chance to provide support for Mississippians who want to work during these difficult times. Opportunity is out there, and we want to unlock it for the people of this great state,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“Events like the Mississippi Drive-thru Job Fair – Pearl, which connect Mississippi’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our innovation in today’s economy.” said, Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network.

Important information about the job fair:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Please bring your own Masks. They will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff

Attendees will NOT be allowed to leave their vehicles

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

“On-the-spot hires occur frequently at our job fairs, so please be patient with us during this event. We will get you through as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Todd. “We’re excited to host this unique job fair as it allows us to keep everyone safe and meet new candidates who are looking for meaningful employment.”

For a list of registered employers, visit https://www.jobfairs.ms.gov.

