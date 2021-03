PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced a time change for the Mississippi Drive-Thru Job Fair.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Trustmark Park parking lot in Pearl. Leaders said the time changed due to weather.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event. To pre-register for the event, visit https://jobfairs.ms.gov.