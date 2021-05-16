Mississippi drivers see higher gas prices at the pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s not unusual to see gas prices increase as summer approaches. Since the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month, people in the Southeast have been a bigger hike in prices.

According to AAA, Mississippi’s average price for regular gas is about $2.72 a gallon. The price is about $1.00 higher from last year, when people didn’t travel much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high price comes after a shortage due to people “panic buying” gas after the cyberattack of the pipeline. Normal operations have resumed to the pipeline, according to the company.

Customers said they’ve noticed the hike in prices, and some have cutback on their usual drives to conserve gas and save money.

“I have had to plan out my driving,” said Tyler Tuner. “I’ve been going less places than I like to, based off the gas prices. It’s unfortunate, so I’m looking forward to prices dropping whenever they do.”