Mississippi Drought Monitor Upgrades regions to “Moderate Drought”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The latest drought report now shows unusual dry conditions are expanding across the state of Mississippi. Released Thursday morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center, the update now adds regions of “Moderate Drought.” Hinds, Warren, Adams, Franklin, Jefferson, Claiborne, and Issaquena counties have all been upgraded to “Moderate Drought” status, where wildfires are more likely.

Latest drought monitor shows “moderate drought” areas for portions of western Mississippi.

Burn bans have also been issued for five Mississippi counties, which allows no outdoor burning or fires of any kind. The wildfire threat will only continue to expand with the dry weather expected to continue for at least another few weeks.

Latest burn bans from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for continued updates on the developing drought and get the latest forecast on unusually dry weather here.