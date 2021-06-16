Mississippi Economic Council hosts 71st annual meeting to discuss businesses in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council hosted its annual meeting on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said he regrets defining some businesses as essential and others as not during the lockdown last year.

“I think anybody in America can look back over the last year and a half and can nitpick what decisions were made and weren’t made,” he stated.

Economically, leaders statewide said 2020 was a “phenomenal” year despite COVID-19. They said changing the Mississippi state flag helped push the state forward.

“This removes, I think, a significant impediment and will change perceptions of Mississippi across this country and across the world,” said Anthony Wilson, 2020-2021 MEC Chair.

Other issues remain at stack, including a medical marijuana program. The governor said he favors the program.

In May 2020, the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved last fall. Six justices ruled that the medical marijuana initiative is void because the state’s initiative process is outdated. Three justices dissented. Gov. Reeves said he believes access to the ballot is important.