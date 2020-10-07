Mississippi Economic Council to host virtual Hobnob Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council’s 19th Annual Hobnob Mississippi will be held virtually at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Thursday, October 29.

Attendees will hear from statewide officials, including Governor Tate Reeves, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. The Mississippi U.S. Senate candidates, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy, will also discuss their platforms, along with a panel of leading ladies from around the state.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. To register, sponsor, or for more information visit here.

