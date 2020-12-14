Mississippi electors meet to cast votes for presidential election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) hosted the meeting of presidential electors on Monday, December 14.
The state’s six electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the presidential election.
Click here to watch the meeting.
LATEST STORIES:
- Claiborne County welcomes first-ever female chief deputy
- 1,648 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president
- Cool Schools: Jackson State University holds virtual graduation ceremony
- Invasive weed infecting Mississippi, says forestry officials