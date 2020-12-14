Mississippi electors meet to cast votes for presidential election

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Christy Sykes, who graduated from Alcorn State University, became the Claiborne County Detention Center’s first female chief deputy in the county’s history.

“It feels great to be the first female chief deputy here at home,” said Sykes. “I was shocked and grateful when Sherriff Goods selected me out of all the candidates he interviewed for the position.”