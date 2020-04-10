Mississippi EMA directors encourage neighbors to prepare for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are preparing for the threat of severe weather on Easter Sunday.

Whether neighbors plan on going to a public safe room or sheltering in their homes, it’s possible that they may have to be in close quarters with other people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Warren County EMA Director John Elfer asks that everyone staying inside their homes to please be responsible.

“We’re encouraging people to just do the best that they can do. At a minimum, everybody needs to be wearing a mask. That might mitigate some of the transfer of the virus if someone in the shelter was positive for it. That’s the advice we’re giving out now,” said Elfer.

Hinds County EOC Director Ricky Moore recommends the same thing, regardless of where you decide to shelter.

“Make sure they do that distancing in the shelters and sanitizer, wearing your mask, same thing we have to do if we go to the grocery store. Take all those precautions,” stated Moore.

One county that has a public shelter is Copiah. Its emergency management director asks that within the shelters, everyone be respectful of each other’s space and be self sufficient.

“Those who do come to the safe room on Sunday here, bring their drinks, bring their snacks, food, whatever they like. Try to have some kind of covering over their face. Just try to help us help contain the virus, also we can keep them safe here during the weather,” explained Randle Drane, Copiah County EMA director.

Drane added that depending how many people show up there will be a capacity limit set, but that he does not believe it will be a problem