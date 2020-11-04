Mississippi family sues school in ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask ban

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi couple is suing a school district because they say their 9-year-old daughter was told she could not wear a mask with the phrase “Jesus Loves Me.”

The couple says the Simpson County School District is discriminating against the third grader because she wants to express religious beliefs. The district’s coronavirus response plan requires students to wear face masks.

The couple is asking a federal judge to declare that the district’s policy banning “political, religious, sexual or inappropriate statements” on masks is unconstitutional. The school superintendent and school board attorney did not immediately respond to email and phone messages from The Associated Press.