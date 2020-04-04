Mississippi Farmers Market continue to provide fresh produce for community during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In an effort to provide locally fresh produce options for community members, farmers gathered at the Mississippi Farmers Market to sell a variety of goods Saturday morning.

However, the set-up was quite different this time around due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases statewide. Vendors faced outside of the building which allowed customers to shop around the perimeter of the building.

Vendors also made sure to follow CDC recommendations by wearing gloves, pre-bagging much of the produce and handling products for shoppers.

Matt Casteel, founder of Wurm Works, says he hopes those who come out to buy goods are inspired to eventually grow their own.

“We need to be more self sufficient, self sustainable and what we do is we empower folks with the ability to grow without chemicals and things that are all natural to help reduce waste. We’re taking that restaurant waste out and we’re putting it into the soil to help us grow better healthier food.”