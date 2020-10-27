Mississippi Farmers Market opens additional day ahead of Nutrition Program Deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the approaching deadline for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Farmers Market Nutrition Program and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), the Mississippi Farmers Market will open Thursday, October 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in addition to its normal hours of operation on Saturday. The deadline for the redemption of vouchers within these programs is Saturday, October 31.

“We want to give all our WIC and Senior Program participants an additional opportunity to redeem their vouchers by coming out to the Mississippi Farmers Market this Thursday and Saturday to take advantage of the fall vegetables grown by our local Mississippi farmers before the October 31st deadline,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.

The WIC and SFMNP programs are funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. The purpose of these programs is to provide nutrition benefits to participants of the Mississippi Department of Health’s WIC program and low-income senior citizens above the age of 60 in certain areas of the state to purchase Mississippi grown fruits and vegetables from farmers at local authorized farmers markets.

The Mississippi Farmers Market is located at 929 High Street in Jackson, adjacent to the Mississippi Fairgrounds, and is open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

For more information on the Market and the Farmers Market Nutritional Programs, call (601) 354-6573, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com online, download the Mississippi Farmers Market app or follow the Mississippi Farmers Market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

LATEST STORIES: