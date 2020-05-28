Mississippi Farmer’s Market operating under new hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market is now open on Thursdays and Saturdays in downtown Jackson. Officials expanded market hours to continue to provide fresh, local produce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our produce is fresh. We’re the only people handling it, and a lot of people have come by and shopped with us that are concerned about the COVID-19,” said Gerri Ellis of Ellis Farms.

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the updated hours is a win-win, because buying fresh-local produce helps farmers and helps boost people’s immune system to fight the coronavirus.

“People come for that fresh tastes for that fresh food. It’s healthy. During the pandemic, people have really gotten interested and for the right reasons and for eating healthy, to build our immunity against this virus. We’re going to need to continue to do that for the long haul,” Gipson explained.

The market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.