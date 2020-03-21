Mississippi Farmers Market remain open amidst coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Despite increasing cases of the coronavirus, the Mississippi Farmers Market has decided to keep its doors open to help families during a time of scarce food supply.

Cindy Ayers Elliott, owner of Footprint Farms, said that safety and social distancing are their top priorities when selling produce.

“All of our food, we’re already self wrapping it to make sure that its in bags so that when your picking it up your not touching the food or anyone else coming by,” said Elliott.

Vendors like Footprint Farms are also benefiting from selling their produce because it allows consumers to have quicker and easier accessibility to fresh food.

She continued, “We’re also opening up the farm to do a drive through you will be able to email us-text us and let us know when your coming and well have the box ready for you. You drive in, you pick up your box, you make your payment and you never have to get out of your car.

Organizers with the Mississippi Farmers Market say they plan to remain open as grocery stores struggle to keep shelves stocked.