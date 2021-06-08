Mississippi Farmers Market to host annual summer kick-off on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market is set to host the annual Summer Kick-off on Saturday, June 12, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), the market will feature complimentary popcorn; ant killer mound treatment to the public at no cost; door prizes will be given away every 15 minutes; specialty snow cones and lemonades available for purchase from the Snow Critters dessert shop; and more.



“Make plans to join us at the Mississippi Farmers Market for our Summer Kick-off event this Saturday,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Not only will the City Limits Café and Genuine MS® Store be open, we will also be announcing door prizes and giveaways from your favorite vendors throughout the day. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day out with snow cones, refreshing lemonade, fresh produce, custom-made crafts, and complimentary popcorn. We will also be offering ant killer to the public at no cost, while supplies last. So come on out and support local, Mississippi businesses this Saturday, beginning at 8:00 a.m.”

