Mississippi Farmers Market to host Pumpkin Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host its first Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 19, and Saturday, October 26.

The festival will run during regular market hours from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on both days. The event is free to the public.

According to leaders, the Pumpkin Festival will include a variety of pumpkins, square hay bales for sale, a hay mountain, live music, popcorn, games and more.

The Mississippi Farmers Market is located at 929 High Street in Jackson. For more information, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com.

