Mississippi Farmers Market to open on Thursdays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market extended its operating hours. Starting Thursday, July 1, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“We are opening the Mississippi Farmers Market on Thursdays, in addition to our Saturday market, to give the public the opportunity to purchase Mississippi grown and raised products during the week,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We will also be hosting Rebecca Turner as the next guest speaker of our ‘Farmers Market Feature’ series on Thursday, July 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m. So come out and enjoy a fresh, homecooked meal, shop Mississippi products and hear from one of radio’s greatest personalities.”

For more information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com.