Mississippi farmers saw jumps in 2020 for production revenue but only due to government bailouts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Looking back on the economic hardships in 2020 one popular industry in Mississippi did see production and revenue growth. Agriculture, for the ninth consecutive year, sold over $7 billion in products.

Compared to 2019 Mississippi farmers increased production revenue in the fields and food plants by about $350 million. In a new opinion piece by Commissioner Andy Gipson, he praised farmers for working non-stop through the pandemic but almost half the lifeline came through government programs.

The research found nationwide, nearly 40% of farmer’s incomes were paid through the government. The highest direct payments ever with $32.4 billion in assistance for food relief and PPP loans.

“Agriculture impacts every individual and if you eat you are impacted by agriculture,” Paige manning with the Department of Agriculture said. “Throughout the pandemic, our farmers never quit producing to provide the food and the fiber to survive.”

With this aid, net-income increased by 43% nationwide compared to 2019. Some called it political motivation for President Trump’s re-election. But Mississippi farmers we spoke to emphasized the hardships it saved them from.

“I would say 35-40% of my revenue came from government payments this year,” Frank Hegman of Yazoo County told us. “And in my case, I had crop insurance that had to pay me on the other 800 acres. You take that in with the government payments and I had a lot of assistance. We were able to keep three employees up until they got sick.”

Hegman and other Delta Farmers caught another break when soybean season came and the rising backwater flood buying them more time to set higher prices than market predictions.

“Trading around $859 or so is the pretty low end with the economy like it is but that’s what they suggested be the price this year,” Farmer Hegman added. “So it turned out to be a blessing because after we started to harvest the price of Soybeans started going up. I was able to sell most of my crop.”

“Soybeans did climb to being our number two crop this year,” Manning explained. “We did see an increase in the pricing so we produced about $1.21 billion worth of soybeans.”

On top of direct government payments, more foot traffic at farmer’s markets to avoid crowded grocery stores flowed more money directly to farmers and their family businesses.

The Mississippi Land, Water, and Timber resources board also directed grants and loans to increase processing capacity for meats and expand production at plants to avoid shortages in stores.