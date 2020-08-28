Mississippi fire chief to retire Aug. 31

NATCHEZ, Miss. – A city in Mississippi has begun the search for a new fire chief after the department’s current chief looks to retire.

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green announced Tuesday, during a meeting of the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Dan Gibson, that his last day is Aug. 31. The Natchez Democrat reports Green was appointed fire chief in March 2019 after having served as interim chief for six months. He has been a firefighter for more than 22 years.

Gibson said officials have just started searching for Green’s replacement. When he officially retires, Gibson said they will appoint an interim chief.