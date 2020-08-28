Mississippi fire departments awarded $1.8M in grant funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced on Friday, fire departments in five Mississippi communities will receive grant funding to support safety upgrades.

The departments will be awarded $1,808.830.23 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant funding. The grants have been awarded under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

“This latest round of FEMA assistance ensures that more of our local fire departments have the tools and training they need to support Mississippi communities,” Wicker said. “Expanded training facilities for firefighters at the Mississippi State Fire Academy, in addition to new fire engines for Greenville and Osyka, will help to save lives and protect property statewide.”

“Communities across Mississippi apply to this important FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant program for resources to help them ensure first responders are well trained, equipped and prepared to protect the public in responding to all types of emergencies,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased to see more of these highly competitive grants being awarded to our state to help strengthen first responder capabilities.”

The latest grants for Mississippi include:

City of Greenville – $900,000 to acquire a 100-foot quint fire engine.

– $900,000 to acquire a 100-foot quint fire engine. Mississippi Department Of Insurance , Jackson – $434,782.61 to refurbish a second burn building prop at the State Fire Academy.

, Jackson – $434,782.61 to refurbish a second burn building prop at the State Fire Academy. Rural Osyka Volunteer Fire Department , Osyka – $377,095.24 to acquire a new pumper fire engine.

, Osyka – $377,095.24 to acquire a new pumper fire engine. Walters Volunteer Fire Department, Pelahatchie – $48,476.19 to acquire safety and protective equipment.

Pelahatchie – $48,476.19 to acquire safety and protective equipment. Elliott Volunteer Fire Department, Grenada – $48,476.19 to acquire safety and protective equipment.

LATEST STORIES: