Mississippi Fire Departments awarded $795K to support safety

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Five fire safety improvement projects totaling an amount of $795,504.76 have been awarded to Mississippi.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program will be awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Mississippi’s firefighters – many of them volunteers – work hard to keep our communities safe,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “This latest round of grants will help ensure more fire departments across the state have the resources to continue doing their jobs and protecting the public.”

“In order for our firefighters to carry out their life-saving jobs, they need up-to-date equipment, vehicles, protective gear, and training. These FEMA grants will help them to obtain such critically needed resources to enhance public safety,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). “I’m thankful for this round of funding, and would encourage more Mississippi fire departments to apply for these competitive grants.”

The AFG Program funds will support the following projects:

South Tishomingo County Volunteer Fire Department, Tishomingo County – $529,857.14 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses

Glade Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Jones County – $84,190.48 to purchase personal protective equipment

Runnelstown Volunteer Fire Department, Forrest County – $75,123.81 to purchase radios and personal protective equipment

City of Guntown, Lee County – $70,952.38 to purchase personal protective equipment

City of Blue Mountain, Walthall County – $35,380.95to purchase equipment for brush trucks

These awards are part of Round Six of the competitive FY 2020 AFG announcements.