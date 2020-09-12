Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Mississippi fisherman Makes Big Catches Over Labor Day Weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) — Stephen Thomas reeled in a catfish weighing over 80 pounds and three more weighing over 40 pounds in one fishing trip over Labor Day weekend.

Thomas says the 80 pounder was so massive that he had to put a hook in him to get him on the boat.

Thomas was fishing in the area of McKeller Lake in Memphis Tennessee. 

He says he has many people to asking him about the specific location he was at.

“It’s not the spot” said Thomas. He says its about having patients, a good fish finder and to put the time in like her did over the years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories