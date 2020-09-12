Mississippi fisherman Makes Big Catches Over Labor Day Weekend

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) — Stephen Thomas reeled in a catfish weighing over 80 pounds and three more weighing over 40 pounds in one fishing trip over Labor Day weekend.

Thomas says the 80 pounder was so massive that he had to put a hook in him to get him on the boat.

Thomas was fishing in the area of McKeller Lake in Memphis Tennessee.

He says he has many people to asking him about the specific location he was at.

“It’s not the spot” said Thomas. He says its about having patients, a good fish finder and to put the time in like her did over the years.