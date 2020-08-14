Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Mississippi flag commission delays vote on final 5 flag designs

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag delayed their vote on the final five flag designs to Tuesday, August 18.

The commission will release a set of 10-11 flags for a public poll to begin today. They plan to finalize colors for alternatives on the list.

Their next meeting will be at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories