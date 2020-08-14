Mississippi flag commission delays vote on final 5 flag designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag delayed their vote on the final five flag designs to Tuesday, August 18.
The commission will release a set of 10-11 flags for a public poll to begin today. They plan to finalize colors for alternatives on the list.
Their next meeting will be at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
