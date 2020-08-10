Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Mississippi flag commission picks top submissions

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag considered the nearly 3,000 flag submissions and narrowed their choices to 147.

View their choices by clicking here.

Commission members will rank the top ten choices, and during the next meeting on
August 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. These five
flags will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories