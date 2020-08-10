Mississippi flag commission picks top submissions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag considered the nearly 3,000 flag submissions and narrowed their choices to 147.
View their choices by clicking here.
Commission members will rank the top ten choices, and during the next meeting on
August 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. These five
flags will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment.
