Mississippi Flag Commission to hold first meeting on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn announced the first meeting of the Flag Commission will be held on Wednesday, July 22.

The commission was created after Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1796 into law.

Hosemann and Gunn have announced their appointees for the commission. At this time, Reeves has not announced his three appointees for the group.

The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

