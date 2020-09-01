Mississippi flag commission to select final design on September 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will select a final design to be included for a vote on the November 3 ballot.
The commission’s meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. The commission selected its two final designs last month.
Public seating will be limited. The meeting will be live-streamed on the MDAH Facebook page.
