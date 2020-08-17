Mississippi flag commission to select five finalists on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, August 18, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet and select five designs to advance to the next round.

Some commission members will attend in person and others will join via Zoom.

The meeting will take place at the Two Mississippi Museums. Public seating will be limited.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Facebook page.

According to MDAH, future commission meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 25 and September 2. The commission will choose a design on September 2 and report that selection to the governor and legislature.

