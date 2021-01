JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon Presley, the Commissioner for the Northern District of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, announced on Thursday that the state flags posted at the National Mall in Washington, D.C will be distributed to Mississippi congressional office.

Update on state flags from the National Mall: Thanks to @BennieGThompson and @IAM_TheTyJAMES, the state flags will be distributed to each MS Congressional office. We don’t know when or how they’ll be distributed, but follow up with your Congressman if interested. pic.twitter.com/hRcHuW5h6P — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) January 21, 2021

Presley credited Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) for allowing each representative to have a flag in their office.