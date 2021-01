Courtesy: Brandon Presley, Commissioner for the Northern District of the Mississippi Public Service Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the Mississippi flags displayed on the National Mall during President Joe Biden’s inauguration will be donated to schools in Washington, D.C.

Thompson said he was made aware of the decision on Monday by the National Park Service.

“The information released last week by other sources was incorrect. We apologize for the misunderstanding,” he stated on Twitter.